Selma Blair: Makeup has always been my gorgeous war paint

Selma Blair has described makeup as her "gorgeous war paint".
The 'Cruel Intentions' star has insisted that even before she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis - a disease in which the immune system eats at the nerves, causing pain and numbness in the body - in 2018, having her glam done has never been "trivial" to her and is like a "superpower" that transforms her.
Selma told the May issue of Town & Country magazine - of which she is the cover star - that: “I’ve been made up by some of the most famous makeup artists since I started acting, and I’ve felt so transformed by their makeup that I really did become a different person.
“It was a superpower to me, and I mean this. Makeup is not trivial to me. If anything moves the needle for me in my life — even before my diagnosis or challenges — it is my gorgeous war paint.”
MS also impacts her speech, but the 48-year-old star admitted she doesn't care how her words come out, as long as they are spoken from "lips covered in Chanel gloss".
She added: “I don’t mind if my muscles get caught at the intersection of a slow brain signal. I just want those words to come from lips covered in Chanel gloss.”
Selma also requires a cane to help her walk, as well as having difficulty speaking.
But after undergoing treatments over the last few years - including a stem cell transplant and an "aggressive" course of chemotherapy to restart her immune system - she started to improve, and, earlier this year, she revealed she had started horse-riding again.
Selma – who has a horse named Nibbles – wrote on social media at the time: "I couldn't feel my bum or left leg on my horse. The proprioception issues, inability to sit still, spasms, twitches. Jerks. Dystonia increased. I just laughed and thought getting older is impossible! But it was MS and it got too big and I had to take a break until now.
“I am at the beginning. Still. And I cannot stop smiling. I cannot. When I am at the barn. I finally have the white unicorn I cannot believe is in my life and I want to rise to the occasion."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.