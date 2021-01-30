Serena Williams' biggest fear

Serena Williams worries about "not being there" for her daughter.
The tennis star - who has three-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with her husband Alexis Ohanian - admits her biggest fear is not being around enough for her little girl.
Asked about her greatest fear, she said: "Not being there, or around enough, for my daughter."
And as well as calling her daughter "the greatest love of her life", Serena also admitted in a Q&A with The Guardian that "being too busy" was the trait she dislikes most about herself.
Meanwhile, Serena previously admitted her anxiety has heightened in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic although she is enjoying being able to spend time with her family.
Speaking in a string of videos posted to her TikTok account, she shared: "By anxiety, I mean, like, I'm just on edge any time anyone sneezes around me or coughs I get crazy. And I don't hang out with anyone. So when I say anyone I mean my daughter ..."Olympia coughed, and I got angry. I gave her a side-eye. I gave her that 'angry Serena,' and then I got sad. I was like, 'Is she OK? Is there something wrong with my daughter? Like, is there anything I can do?' ... I don't know what to do, so instead of being relaxed, I'm under a ton of stress. I never expected to be relaxed but it is what it is and we'll get through this, we have to. I just wanted to update you on what I was doing."
And Alexis revealed he would be having "a lot of extra family time" in the coming weeks.
He shared: "We’re all going to have a lot of extra family time at-home in these coming weeks. It’s going to be hard, but we’ll persevere - and as a country, I hope this unites us against a common enemy that doesn’t discriminate based on our voting habits."It's not a time to panic, but it is a time to be prudent and responsible - especially because the most vulnerable among us are very much at risk."
