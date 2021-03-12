Serena Williams is selling her Beverly Hills home

Serena Williams has put her Beverly Hills home on the market.
The 39-year-old tennis star listed the $7.2 million mansion she shares with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their three-year-old daughter, Olympia, according to reports.
The house boasts five bedrooms, as well as five full and two-half bathrooms, across 6,000 square feet.
It also comes with a semi-subterranean lower level, which was originally designed as an entertaining space that features a spacious lounge with a stylish black marble wet bar.
The extravagant home also includes a climate-controlled wine cellar that sits behind a wall of glass behind the bar.
What's more, there are high-tech features throughout the building with three custom plaster fireplaces as well as an outdoor kitchen with a built-in grill and a plunge pool.
Meanwhile, Serena recently revealed her anxiety has heightened in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic although she is enjoying being able to spend time with her family.
Speaking in a string of videos posted to her TikTok account, she shared: "By anxiety, I mean, like, I'm just on edge any time anyone sneezes around me or coughs I get crazy. And I don't hang out with anyone. So when I say anyone I mean my daughter ... Olympia coughed, and I got angry. I gave her a side-eye. I gave her that 'angry Serena,' and then I got sad. I was like, 'Is she OK? Is there something wrong with my daughter? Like, is there anything I can do?' ... I don't know what to do, so instead of being relaxed, I'm under a ton of stress. I never expected to be relaxed but it is what it is and we'll get through this, we have to."
