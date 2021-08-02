Serena Williams living in Gaiter Mask Dress to 'stay protected' from COVID-19

Serena Williams is living in her to help her "stay protected" from COVID-19.
The 39-year-old tennis ace - who has three-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian - has revealed her current fashion staple is her brand S By Serena's all-in-one gown with a gaiter mask, which provides extra cover with a face mask worn underneath, amid the global pandemic.
Serena said: “I’m into the one look and done thing. My clothing staple at the time is the Gaiter Mask Dress from my clothing line S by Serena.
“With the Delta-9 variant of COVID-19 spreading, especially in Los Angeles, I want to stay protected and the built-in gaiter helps, you know? I would highly recommend wearing a mask under it, but it makes me feel a little bit better at least.”
As for glam, the sports legend has been experimenting with colour this summer.
She told Essence magazine: “For the summer, I am experimenting with make-up, colours, and long lashes."
And Serena swears by coconut oil for removing stubborn make-up products.
She added: "Obviously, washing it all off is a whole new monster but it’s not that complicated since I got this whole method down to a science years ago. I use coconut oil to remove my make-up and it literally slides off.”
When it comes to self-care, Serena is trying to take "an hour a day" just for herself.
On balancing being a working mum with her mental well-being, she explained: “The best self-care routine that I have now is just taking an hour a day for myself. Right now, I’m probably averaging like two or three hours a week. It really is kind of like a mental break.
“Sometimes I like to get facials or even binge-watch my favourite show at the time: Manifest.
“Being a mom, I really need it [self-care] because I give so much time to my daughter. I need to learn to have a little more balance.”
