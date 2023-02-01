Serena Williams wants to 'give life to something' away from tennis

Serena Williams is ready to "give [her] life" to something away from tennis.

The 41-year-old sporting legend played her last match at the US Open last September and though she's previously declared she is "not retired" and said her chances of returning to the game are "very high", she's now admitted it isn't on the agenda at the moment.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.