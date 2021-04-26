‘Sesame Street’ Turns 50, ‘Bull’ Celebrates 100th Episode, It’s Recruiting Season on ‘All American,’ Abishola Pursues Medical School

Hi, TV Insider’s other critic Linda Maleh here! While Matt Roush is on a much deserved vacation, I’ll be bringing you our daily picks for what’s Worth Watching so that you never miss a moment of great television:
Travel through the decades of the iconic childrens’ show with Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days. Benny’s (Freddy Rodriguez) run for district attorney gets some focus on Bull’s 100th episode. Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Billy (Taye Diggs) navigate the art of college football recruitment on All American. Bob Hearts Abishola sees Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) go after her dream of becoming a doctor.
