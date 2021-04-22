Seth Rogen compares smoking weed to a pair of shoes

Seth Rogen has likened smoking weed to wearing a pair of shoes.
The 39-year-old actor is open about his marijuana use, and he's compared his love of weed to wearing shoes.
He explained: "It’s just a tool we use to make our experience more palatable, and some people need those tools a lot more than others. For me it’s like shoes. For you it might be like sunglasses. Not everyone’s the same.
"If someone doesn’t need to smoke weed? Great. It’s the same as someone telling me they don’t wear glasses. 'Mazel tov! You don’t wear glasses. I do!'"
Seth first started using weed to curb the side side effects of his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
His dad Mark said: "We had him on a strict diet that helped keep him in balance, but it wasn’t 100 percent. Marijuana finally made his cells relax."
Seth - whose film hits include 'Superbad', 'Knocked Up' and 'This Is the End' - thinks the world is a "very scary" place.
And the actor believes that movies about being young and youth culture are "very fertile for good stories".
He told the New York Times Magazine: "That time in your life is very fertile for good stories in the sense of lessons learned, things that are formative to you, things where you thought one thing then thought another.
"I think a ton about organisation - that’s a word, creatively, that comes into my head a lot. People crave stories because what stories do is organise experiences in ways that make them make sense.
"Like, the world is very scary and chaotic-feeling, and youth is the time in people’s lives that feels it could use the most organising. It’s the least-reconciled part of a lot of people’s lives: 'What do I do with that?'"
