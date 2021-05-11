Seth Rogen to launch comedy podcast series

Seth Rogen is set to launch a comedy podcast series.
The ‘Pineapple Express’ star is teaming up with SiriusXM and their podcast subsidiary, Stitcher, to launch his first-ever podcast.
Seth’s as-yet-untitled series will appear once a week on Stitcher’s comedy podcast network, Earwolf, and will see the 39-year-old actor “indulge his endless curiosity about people and the world we live in”.
A press release for the series reads: “[The podcast will allow Seth to] indulge his endless curiosity about people and the world we live in by inviting a range of guests to share a single story - whether hilarious, harrowing or heart-warming - and bring it to life through rhythmic editing, as supporting interviews and archival tape are woven in alongside a tuneful sound design and score.”
The series is being developed and produced by Richard Parks III, whose past work includes Richard’s ‘Famous Food’ podcast.
In his own statement, Seth said: “Recording and editing these episodes has been a thrilling and rewarding experience. Bringing people’s stories to life in these sort of ‘audio documentaries’ has given me amazing insight into what makes up the most impactful moments in people’s lives and how they contextualize these moments. I think Frida, Richard and I have been able to do something that even I am shocked by: produce what seems like an original podcast.”
While Colin Anderson, Stitcher’s vice president of comedy, added: “Richard’s journalistic track record, leftfield sense of humor, and propensity for wildly creative audio made him the perfect producer to realize Seth’s vision. Together, they’ve created something truly unique, which feels right at home at Earwolf.”
As of the time of writing, it’s unknown when Seth’s podcast will air.
