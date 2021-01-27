Seth Rogen to release autobiography

Seth Rogen is releasing an autobiography.
The 38-year-old actor is set to tell a collection of stories about his life so far in ‘Yearbook’, which is due to be published on May 11.
In a statement about the memoir, he said: “I talk about my grandparents, doing standup comedy as a teenager, bar mitzvahs, and Jewish summer camp, and tell way more stories about doing drugs than my mother would like.
“I also talk about some of my adventures in Los Angeles, and surely say things about other famous people that will create a wildly awkward conversation for me at a party one day.
“I hope you enjoy the book should you buy it, and if you don’t enjoy it, I’m sorry. If you ever see me on the street and explain the situation, I’ll do my best to make it up to you.”
Fans of Seth can pre-order his book now, and the ‘Superbad’ star took to social media to share the good news.
He wrote in a tweet: “I wrote a book called Yearbook. It’s true stories and essays and stuff that I hope you think are funny. It comes out in May, but if you like you can order it now. Yay! http://yearbookthebook.com (sic)”
The website for Seth’s upcoming memoir features his statement about the contents of the book, as well as a list of links to places the book can be purchased, including some where fans can get their hands on a signed copy.
‘Yearbook’ can be pre-ordered for $23.99, or $28.00 for a signed copy.
