The rise and fall of a fictional 1970s rock-pop band — inspired by superstars Fleetwood Mac and the band’s 1977 album, Rumours — unfolds docudrama style in Daisy Jones & The Six, a 10-episode streaming series based on the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

The show stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones and Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, the group’s stars, with an ensemble including Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, and Will Harrison, and a special appearance by Timothy Olyphant.

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.