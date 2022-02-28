Sex/Life is adding some new recurring stars to its Season 2 ranks as the Netflix series makes way for fresh cast members and returning favorites.
Among the newest recruits are Craig Bierko (UnREAL), Cleo Anthony (She’s Gotta Have It), Darius Homayoun (Tehran), Dylan Bruce (Orphan Black), and Wallis Day (Batwoman). Joining them as recurring cast members for Season 2 are returning stars Jonathan Sadowski (Young & Hungry) as Devon and Li Jun Li (Babylon) as Francesca.
Set to pick up the story first introduced in Season 1, the latest chapter of Sex/Life follows the love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past, as the show takes a fresh and provocative new look at female identity and desire.
From showrunner, creator, executive producer, and writer Stacy Rukeyser (UnREAL), Sex/Life stars Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly, the woman at the center of this steamy series. Mike Vogel will return as Billie’s husband Cooper Connelly alongside Adam Demos as Brad Simon, and Margaret Odette as Sasha Snow.
The Cast of 'Sex/Life' Bares All for Netflix's Steamy New Drama (VIDEO)
While the new casting has been unveiled, not many details beyond names for these characters have been provided. This means viewers will have to wait for Sex/Life to return in order to learn more about Craig Bierko’s Mick, Cleo Anthony’s Kam, Darius Homayoun’s Majid, Dylan Bruce’s Spencer, and Wallis Day’s Gigi.
Along with showrunner Rukeyser, Sex/Life is executive produced by J. Miles Dale (Shape of Water) and Jordan Hawley (UnREAL). Production for Season 2 is currently set to take place in Toronto, Canada, again. Inspired by the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton, Sex/Life drew in a large number of viewers as 67 million households tuned into Season 1 of Sex/Life during its first month on Netflix.
Stay tuned for more as Season 2 of Sex/Life takes shape at Netflix and catch up with the first season, streaming now on the platform.
Sex/Life, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Netflix
More Headlines:
- ‘Euphoria’: 5 Times Alanna Ubach’s Suze Howard Was a Standout in Season 2
- ‘Sex/Life’ Adds New Recurring Cast & Announces Returning Stars for Season 2
- ‘Bodies’: Netflix Greenlights Adaptation of Si Spencer’s Graphic Novel
- Paramount+ Picks Up ‘Flatshare’ Starring Jessica Brown Findlay & Anthony Welsh
- Henry Winkler to Lead Upcoming Israeli & U.S. Crossover Comedy ‘Chanshi’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.