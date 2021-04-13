Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' cuddle time

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers love "cuddle time".
The 'Divergent' actress and the American football quarterback recently confirmed their engagement and in a sweet joint interview, they opened up a little more about the favourite parts of their romance.
When asked what was one thing that always makes you smile, they both pointed at each other, with Aaron saying: "You. Yeah. You always make me smile."
And when quizzed about how they liked to spend their chill time, Shailene said she liked to have a bath and have some wine whilst Aaron, in a joint couple's interview with Shailene for Disney World, admitted he preferred to spend time with the actress, adding: "I was going to say cuddle time."
Meanwhile, Shailene and Aaron Rodgers reportedly have an "intense connection".
A source shared of the couple's romance: "They can't wait to get married and they want it to happen soon. They had a very intense connection from the beginning. They both knew early on that it was something special and different from what they had experienced in other relationships. It's a quick engagement, but for those that know them, it didn't come as a surprise. They have spent the entire fall together and lived together throughout. She is very supportive of his career and embraced his life in Green Bay. Even though she has her own career and life, she wanted to be there with him. Over the next year, they plan to spend some time traveling and enjoying a warmer climate."
Aaron revealed their engagement as he accepted an award earlier this year.
He said: "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career.
"So I’d like to thank, first and foremost, my teammates for their support, their inspiration, protection, incredible play on the field ... off the field I’ve got a great group of people that support me, so I’d like to thank my team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.