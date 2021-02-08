Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' intense connection

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have an "intense connection".
The couple are reportedly engaged - something Aaron revealed when he accepted an award at the NFL Honours on Saturday (06.02.21) - and a source has now confirmed the happy news, insisting the couple "cannot wait" to get married and want it to happen as quickly as possible.
A source shared: "They can't wait to get married and they want it to happen soon. They had a very intense connection from the beginning. They both knew early on that it was something special and different from what they had experienced in other relationships. It's a quick engagement, but for those that know them, it didn't come as a surprise."The couple are currently dealing with long distance as Shailene is filming in Canada whilst Aaron plays for the Green Bay Packers, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The insider added to E! News: "They have spent the entire fall together and lived together throughout. She is very supportive of his career and embraced his life in Green Bay. Even though she has her own career and life, she wanted to be there with him. Over the next year, they plan to spend some time traveling and enjoying a warmer climate."
In his acceptance speech, Aaron confirmed he got engaged last year.
He shared in the address: "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career. So I’d like to thank, first and foremost, my teammates for their support, their inspiration, protection, incredible play on the field ... off the field I’ve got a great group of people that support me, so I’d like to thank my team."
