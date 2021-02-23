Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley has confirmed she has been engaged to Aaron Rodgers "for a while".
The 'Big Little Lies' star and the Green Bay Packers quarterback had been rumoured to have taken their relationship to the next level ever since the sports star revealed he was engaged while he accepted an award at the NFL Honours earlier this month.
And now the 29-year-old actress has broken her silence on the couple's happy news and admitted she finds it "funny" that everyone is "freaking out over it", because the proposal happened so long ago.
Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she said: "Yes, we are engaged.
"But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"
Shailene - who started dating Aaron last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic - also confessed that she has "never seen one football game before", while she quipped that she never imagined she'd be engaged to someone who "throws balls for a living".
The 'Divergent' star still hasn't seen Aaron play a football game due to the pandemic and stadiums being closed to spectators.
She added: "I still have never been to a football game because we met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. So, I have yet to go to a football game."
In his speech at the NFL ceremony, in which he confirmed his engagement, Aaron said: "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career. So I’d like to thank, first and foremost, my teammates for their support, their inspiration, protection, incredible play on the field ... off the field I’ve got a great group of people that support me, so I’d like to thank my team."
Meanwhile, a source recently revealed the pair shared a "very intense connection" from the offset.
The insider said: "They can't wait to get married and they want it to happen soon. They had a very intense connection from the beginning. They both knew early on that it was something special and different from what they had experienced in other relationships. It's a quick engagement, but for those that know them, it didn't come as a surprise."
