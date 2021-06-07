Shailene Woodley moved in quickly with Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley "immediately moved in with" Aaron Rodgers.
The 'Last Letter From Your Lover' actress admitted the coronavirus pandemic meant her relationship with the footballer moved much more quickly than it otherwise would have done and they quickly navigated any potential problems in their romance.
She said: "Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly.
"We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early."
At the beginning of the pandemic, Shailene - who is engaged to Aaron - didn't expect to be settling down any time soon.
She told Shape magazine: "I was by myself with my dog and didn't see anyone for three months. It forced me to be still and quiet."
Seven months later, the couple were living together in Montreal and were pleased to be able to bond without the pressure of their usual hectic schedules, though the 'Big Little Lies' star still thinks they'd have got together.
She said: "I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time, because I feel we were meant to be together."
Meanwhile, the 29-year-old star thinks astrology has helped her to be more comfortable with herself.
She said: "I use astrology: It's simply a tool to give ourselves permission, to accept ourselves and understand ourselves more. The minute I understand that I was built to think this way, instead of judging myself for it, I have acceptance for myself. It's an allowance to have more self-compassion."
And Shailene always tries her best not to speak negatively.
She explained: "One thing I really prioritise is sleep, and it has changed my life genuinely.
"Another is focusing on how I can nurture and help my self-talk. When I notice negative self-talk happening, how I can sit with it and be friends with it instead of constantly feeling I'm in this rat race of not good enough, not this enough.
"Becoming a witness to it instead of a victim to it has also dramatically improved my health."
