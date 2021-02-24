Shailene Woodley's engagement ring worth $90,000

Shailene Woodley's engagement ring is worth an estimated $90,000.
The 29-year-old actress confirmed that she is engaged to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and gave a brief glimpse of her sparkling finger during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. Jewellery expert Toni Zehrer has been casting her eye over the ring and believe it could be worth nearly $100,000.
She said: "The beautiful design appears to be a stunning four to five-carat solitaire round cut diamond set in platinum. Shailene composes herself with such elegance, so this classic engagement ring definitely compliments her style."
Asked how much the ring cost, Zeher – Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer of Signet Jewellers – told Us Weekly magazine: "We estimate the value of this to be in excess of $90,000."
The 'Big Little Lies' star confirmed that she and Rodgers have been engaged "for a while". It had been speculated that the pair had taken their relationship to the next level after the sports star revealed he was engaged while accepting an award at the NFL honours recently.
Shailene said: "Yes, we are engaged. But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"
Shailene began dating Aaron last year confessed that she has "never seen one football game before" and joked that she never imagined being engaged to someone who "throws balls for a living". She has been unable to see her partner in action with stadiums closed to spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She said: "I still have never been to a football game because we met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. So, I have yet to go to a football game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.