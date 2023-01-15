Shakira defends her latest song after it was branded ‘diss track’ targeting her ex Gerard Piqué

Shakira has defended her latest song after it was branded a “diss track” targeting her ex Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend.

The 45-year-old singer said the ‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53’ track was for “women who rise up against those who make us feel insignificant”.

