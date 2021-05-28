Shania Twain: I want to my fans proud

Shania Twain wants to make her fans “proud”.
The ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ hitmaker has vowed to release “the best album” she has “ever made” later this year, and wants her career to be something her fans can look at with pride.
Making her promise on the latest episode of her ‘Home Now Radio’ show on Apple Music Hits, she said: “When is my new album coming out? It's so difficult to say that an album is finished and ready. I'm not procrastinating, but I do admit that COVID has created some timing issues because it's been very difficult to get together with producers and musicians in the same room. So I've been working very hard on it. I want to give you guys something that you can really be proud of as a Shania fan. I want you to celebrate with me and I'm definitely on a mission to make the best album I've ever made.”
Shania, 55, went on to ask her fans to be “patient” in waiting for the new music, although she insisted she’s determined to have the album on shelves before Christmas.
She added: “So please be patient. I want it to be worth waiting for. This is an album of celebration and my plan is to release this album... Okay. Here it comes to commitment. Okay. No, I do plan on releasing this album before Christmas. Wouldn't it be super to have this out for Christmas? I would love that so much. So that is my goal.”
Elsewhere in her radio show, Shania also spoke about her teenage years which were spent going to rock concerts, as she heaped praise on Van Halen.
She said: “When I was a teenager, I was going tomostly rock shows. Van Halen was one of my favorites. David Lee Roth, the kicks, his athleticism. I was jealous. I'm like, ‘What? This guy, he's such an athlete, but he's more than that. He's so agile and he can do the splits.’ And anyway, I love the showmanship and I loved all that hair. And the guys in rock bands have better hair than most of us girls. Always the case. What's up with that anyway?”
