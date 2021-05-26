Shania Twain returns to Las Vegas residency

Shania Twain is returning to her Las Vegas residency.
The 55-year-old singer has added 14 show dates for her 'Shania Twain Let’s Go! The Residency' at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.
She will return to the resort from 2 to 12 December 2021, and again from 11 to 26 February 2022, as well as a Valentine's Day special.
What's more, $1 of every ticket - which go on sale next week - sold will go to Shania Kids Can, the singer’s charity foundation to help kids facing poverty and crises.
It comes after the country legend took a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She previously confirmed that all of her planned shows in May and June 2020 had been cancelled "in accordance with CDC recommendations regarding events".
In a statement posted on her Instagram account at the time, Shania explained: "I'M LOOKING FORWARD TO RETURNING TO LAS VEGAS LATER IN THE YEAR WITH MY DATES FROM AUGUST THROUGH TO DECEMBER, BUT FOR NOW IT'S TIME TO STAY AT HOME. "WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER. "LOVE SHANIA (sic)"
The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' hitmaker captioned the post: "We are all in this together #stayhome #staysafe (sic)"
Meanwhile, Shania said she felt "privileged" to be amongst a "select group of artists" that have a Las Vegas residency.
She said: "It's very exciting, well first of all. I always felt that it was a privilege to play Las Vegas anyway. It's a very elite, select group of artists that get to play in Las Vegas - especially when it comes to the long residencies, it's a big deal! "No hesitation, I can't wait to get back, Vegas! I really love it there and the fund thing about performing in Las Vegas is everyone is there in good spirit, they're on vacation, they're there to have a great time. Even if they're there for work, if they're at a show, they're decompressing."
