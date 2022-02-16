Shanna Moakler on How Todrick’s House Flip Caused Her ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Eviction

Former beauty queen Shanna Moakler has been overthrown on Big Brother: Celebrity Edition in dramatic backdoor fashion. On Valentine’s Day, no less! The house was flipped upside down after it seemed Miesha Tate would get the boot courtesy of Head of Household Carson Kressley.
Instead, Todrick Hall pulled out a CBB Hail Mary to save his top ally by planting the idea that Shanna couldn’t be trusted and was playing both sides behind Carson and Cynthia Bailey’s back. Todrick won the “Sweeter Than Veto” competition to earn the Power of Veto, which ultimately meant game over for Shanna. The entertainer decided to switch out Todd Bridges—Miesha’s fellow nominee for eviction—for Shanna, and the rest is history.
Here, Shanna reflects on the experience and how the tide turned against her.
How has it been reacclimating to life outside isolation?
Shanna Moakler: It has been so crazy. I obviously wanted to go further in the game and take it home for my friends and family. However, I’ve got to say, there was a little relief getting outside the house and getting back to the comforts of my own home and all the little vices. Having a phone and paper and pencil. That’s exciting stuff for me now. Getting to be with my boyfriend and seeing my kids and decompressing.
What were the first texts you saw?
Teddi Mellencamp and Chris Kirkpatrick wrote to me and said how proud they were and to keep my head up. That was really nice. They saw how I got done dirty in the end.
What is it like for you to hear the reaction from the houseguests remaining after your exit?
At one point toward the end, being in the house, I felt like I was in eighth grade and being bullied on the playground. It’s not a good feeling. I really wasn’t speaking to anyone except for Lamar [Odom] and Todd. As I left the house, I don’t know if people saw, but Todrick was clapping and dancing. I thought it was in poor taste. It was a little personal and a little distasteful. At the same time, it’s the game. I got my little dig in and kept it moving.
For me as a viewer, I was frustrated for you in that you didn’t get to play the Power of Veto and fight for yourself.
That was the most frustrating thing with Cynthia and Carson for me, too. I pulled you off the block. I saved your games. At least give me the respect and dignity of playing the Power of Veto and save myself. They didn’t give me a chance. That is so dirty. I can’t believe it. In my head, I thought the odds were in my favor. That I would get to play. I don’t know what the actual mathematical chances of not having that opportunity are. It was awful.
Do you regret putting Chris up on the block?
I definitely would not have pulled Carson off the block. He definitely would have been voted out. Cynthia would have followed. Chris Kirkpatrick would have stayed in the house with us going head-to-head with Miesha and Todrick down the line.
Can you think of any scenario that would have helped you after you didn’t get chosen for the past Power of Veto.
There was no saving me. That was what was so frustrating—like, Carson and Cynthia are believing the two who have been gunning for them since Day One. I’m the one person in my actions who had the power to make a power move. It was disheartening that they took what they heard, and there was nothing I could do to change their minds. They wouldn’t even talk to me one-on-one. I didn’t want to give Miesha and Todrick the power to argue and get in the fight. Then, when the whole house came after me, it was, “OK, Houston, we have a problem.”
How was it showing a different side of yourself in this unique setting?
That was one of the reasons I wanted to do this show. Not just because I’m a super fan and it’s such a cool opportunity, but I definitely wanted America to see who I was as a person. I wanted to show I was competitive and outgoing. That I’m fun. I wanted to show a lighter side, which you don’t really get the chance to see when your personal life is being played out in pop culture.
You mentioned your family earlier. What do you make of the gossip out there? How do you react?
I haven’t heard anything. I haven’t had a chance to go on social media. I don’t even really know what is going on there. I guess I have to dive into it a little bit more in the next week or so. I’m just allowing myself to decompress and enjoy being at home with my boyfriend and the amenities my home comes with. Being in my own bed and not having to walk a mile to the bathroom. Who knew a bathroom could be such a comfort?
I can imagine getting a renewed appreciation of the little things.
It’s just very hard when you are living with roommates. People have different sleeping patterns and cycles. They are up at different hours. Just having the quiet in my bedroom is absolutely magical. Being able to control the air. There is nobody screaming. The gym in the house was above my bedroom. So anyone who walked up stairs to the gym to work out, it sounded like a marching band in my head. People worked out at all hours. We actually had to go up there at one point because someone was working out at 2 in the morning, throwing medicine balls around.
You won two Power of Veto competitions. Did you have a memorable moment from the experience?
It was playing the “Reindeer Academy” challenge with the snowflakes. I knew that Big Brother game the moment I saw what we had to do. I already had a strategy going into it. That was exciting. Just seeing Big Brother classics all over the house, like the crazy little squirrel and the Veto box and key box—all those things you see on TV but in person—was really cool.
Who do you want to win?
I would say Todd Bridges. I’m glad people got to see who he really is as a person. You may not think he is playing the game, but he actually is. He is a good person.
Chris has been campaigning for you to be voted “America’s Favorite Houseguest.” That must feel good.
I just assumed Carson would get that because he is so witty. I definitely have felt the love and support from the people out there. That made a bad experience better. I had so much fun.
Celebrity Big Brother airs next on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 8/7c, CBS
