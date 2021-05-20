Shanna Moakler slams kids' 'false claims' about parenting

Shanna Moakler has insisted her children have been making "false claims" about her parenting.
The 46-year-old beauty admitted it has been "hurtful and heartbreaking" to have Landon, 17, and 15-year-old Alabama - who she has with ex-husband Travis Barker - claim on social media that she isn't involved in their lives and dismiss ideas that she is an "amazing" mom.
She said: "I’m not really sure why my kids put that out there. I’m their mother. I love them. It’s hurtful and heartbreaking to have your kids say that when … clearly that’s false. It’s a false claim.”
The former 'Bridalplasty' host thinks Alabama spoke out because she was upset over a leaked conversation her mother had had with a friend about the teenager's "inappropriate" social media content.
She told Us Weekly magazine: “That really upset her. I feel like, as teenagers, they do rebel and say things sometimes they don’t mean. As a mother … I’ll always be there for my children, no matter what. I love them. I understand that we all have growing pains.”
The former Playboy model suggested it is "very hard" to co-parent when Travis - who is dating Kourtney Kardashian - isn't "encouraging" the kids to bond with her in the way she feels he should.
Noting her kids "grew up on television" thanks to their family reality show 'Meet the Barkers' and are now associated with "“a very popular family that is showering them with gifts and attention", she added: “It’s very hard to co-parent when your ex or the father isn’t encouraging the children in a way that both parents deserve when you are co-parenting.
"Right now, we have shared custody. Obviously with the [coronavirus pandemic], they quarantined with their dad. … They see their dad as this sort of, like, rockstar.”
Though Shanna has been in contact with her children by text, she admitted communication is on hold for the moment.
She said: “We’re taking a little siesta until I think things settle down.”
Earlier this week, Landon claimed in a TikTok comment that his mom wasn't "in [their] lives like" the Blink 182 rocker.
And Alabama wrote on Instagram: “My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret.”
