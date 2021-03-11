Shanna Moakler would let kids appear on a Kardashian show

Shanna Moakler would be happy for her children to appear on a Kardashian reality TV show.
The former Miss USA's ex-husband Travis Barker is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian and the blonde beauty would be "all for it" if son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, wanted to appear alongside their dad in any future television projects his girlfriend is involved with as part of the famous family's new deal with Hulu.
Shanna said: "If my kids wanted to participate, I'm all for it.
"That's something that Travis and I, as legal guardians, would have to come together and talk about. But if they would want to be on it, I'm absolutely OK with that."
Shanna revealed her children already get on well with Kourtney - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with former partner Scott Disick - which is the most important thing for her.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "As long as she's good to my children, this is the the biggest point that I keep saying. And my kids like her. That's all I care about.
"My kids are happy. They're happy. I have my my own things going on and and and I think it's great. I wish them all the best.
"I know she's giving them a lot of gifts as well, that I know that they love and appreciate.
"As much as Travis and I may have not agreed in the past on a lot of things and we had our own public ups and downs, we've always shared the fact that our children are our first priority."
But the two women haven't been in contact with one another, and Shanna doesn't expect that to change as it's not "her business" to interfere in the Blink-182 drummer's personal life.
She said: "We haven't spoke or reached out to each other, and I don't really think it's my place or nor should she have to do.
"Like I said, I haven't been with my ex-husband for over a decade… I don't think it's really any of my business what's going on in his personal life...I don't want him in my personal life.
"I hope they have a long-lasting and fulfilling relationship. I want to see the father of my children happy.
"It's only going to make him a better dad. And I'm in a good place and I hope they would like to see me happy so that I can be the best mother that I can possibly be as well… But don't read so much into social media, people. It's not that deep and it's supposed to be fun."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.