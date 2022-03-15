TownNews.com Content Exchange

The list of stars joining NBC’s Dancing With Myself continues to grow, as the network announced today that NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and YouTube star Liza Koshy will join Shakira in the upcoming competition series, with model/actress Camille Kostek set to host.

The dance series will see groups of everyday people compete head-to-head in dance challenges created by Shakira, O’Neal, and Koshy, along with bonus challenges from celebrity guest judges. “Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flair and then perform their hearts out in front of a live studio audience,” reads the show’s description.

“As each round of the competition progresses, the creators on the judging panel provide instant feedback and choose their favorites to advance, along with the audience picks. But ultimately, it’s the studio audience that decides who’s the best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize.”

O’Neal can certainly bust a move — the NBA Hall of Famer’s dance skills often become a trending social media topic. Meanwhile, Koshy lent her dance background to her role in the Netflix movie Work It. Even Kostek has dance experience, having begun her career as an NFL cheerleader before becoming a model.

The show’s premiere date will be announced in the near future.

