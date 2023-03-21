Shaquille O'Neal jokes about Brazilian butt lift as he reveals real reason for hospitalisation

Shaquille O'Neal joked he underwent a Brazilian butt lift after his hip replacement.

The retired basketball legend caused confusion and concern when he shared a picture of himself in hospital, but now he has given a lighthearted update addressing his condition and the procedure he underwent.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

