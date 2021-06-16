Sharna Burgess wants children

Sharna Burgess definitely wants to have children.
The 'Dancing With the Stars' professional - who is dating Brian Austin Green - admitted starting a family has always been "on the cards" for her but she's letting "the universe" decide when that will happen.
Asked if she wants kids, she said: "Oh, sure. Kids have always been on the cards for me.
"One hundred percent, they've always been on the cards for me. So we'll see what the universe says will happen. We're just going to leave that open."
Brian has Kassius, 19, with former partner Vanessa Marcil and Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven, and four-year-old Journey with estranged wife Megan Fox and Sharna loves spending time with them all.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He is an amazing dad, I can tell you that. He's one of the best I've ever known or witnessed. He's incredible.
"I love spending time with the boys. I love having them in my life. They're amazing kids, so it's not a hard gig.
"I've always loved kids. I love teaching kids and I've worked with kids a lot. A lot of my friends have kids now and I'm obsessed with them, so it was really wonderful for me to be able to connect with them.
"They're really cool little humans, and it's just [about] becoming good friends with them, learning what they like and playing with them and having a good time. They're really awesome."
And the 'Beverly Hills 90210' actor is thrilled with the "amazing connection" his girlfriend has developed with his sons.
He gushed: "She's great with them, she really is. She's super fun. They love hanging out with her and doing things and she has a great connection with each one of them.
"But she's also, she just instinctually sort of knows how to not be a stepparent in that way, but really just bond with them and love them.
"They feel really safe with her, and it's an amazing connection that they have.
"She has it with all three of them on their own. So she really knows what each one likes and doesn't, and she walks the line really well with them."
