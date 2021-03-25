Sharon Osbourne brings in legal representation for The Talk investigation

Sharon Osbourne has hired a lawyer to deal with CBS's investigation into 'The Talk'.
The network is probing reports of an alleged "racially insensitive and hostile environment" on the show - which has been on hiatus for two weeks due to the controversy - after complaints were made in the wake of the 68-year-old star's on-air argument with fellow panellist Sheryl Underwood, and the former 'X Factor' judge has brought in Jeremiah Reynolds from Los Angeles law firm Eisner to represent her in discussions with show bosses.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “Sharon wasted no time in getting her lawyers immediately on the case. Jeremiah Reynolds has a very strong reputation as a trial and arbitration lawyer and is handling all her negotiations with CBS.”
According to the outlet, Sharon is expecting to be let go from the show but will be seeking a "sizeable settlement", particularly if producers want her to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
Another source said: “The network will have to pay her a sizeable settlement to keep her quiet after this,” the source said. “She could write a book, she would do a world of interviews. She knows where all the bodies are buried.”
Jeremiah has previously worked extensively with Sharon and her family, as well as representing stars including Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Paris Hilton and the Kardashian family.
The row started on 'The Talk' when Sharon was talking about defending her friend Piers Morgan - who said he didn't believe Duchess Meghan when she said she'd had suicidal thoughts - prompting Sheryl to note: "While you are standing by you your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist.”
Sharon replied: "Educate me, tell me when you have heard him say racist things?
"I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?
"How can I be racist about anybody or anything in my life."
The show then cut to a commercial break, but when it returned, she continued to press Sheryl for an explanation as to what was racist about Piers' comments and added: "And don't try and cry, because if anyone should be crying, it should be me."
The following day, Sharon apologised for her remarks.
She said: "I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over."
However, following the row, Leah Remini accused Sharon of using derogatory terms against fellow 'The Talk' stars Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert.
According to the actress and other sources, the showbiz matriarch had called Julie – who is Chinese-American – “wonton” and “slanty eyes”, as well as calling Sara, who is a lesbian, a “p**** licker” and “fish eater”.
But Sharon has branded the claims “c***” and insisting people are simply trying to “add fuel to the fire” following her row with Sheryl.
