Sharon Osbourne pleads for help to find missing cat

Sharon Osbourne has sent a desperate plea to find her missing cat.
The 68-year-old star has taken to social media to reveal that she hasn't seen the pet feline for three days and has urged her social media followers to get in contact if they have more information about the animal's whereabouts.
Sharon wrote on her Instagram Story: "Momo my precious Scottish Fold cat has been missing for 3 days. If anyone near Larchmont area has seen her or know someone that has, please DM me.
"There will be a reward. Praying my baby Momo is safe and ok. Please repost if you can & help me bring Momo home.
"She is chipped but does not wear a collar. She is VERY friendly & cuddly but not street smart. She is an indoor cat (sic)."
Sharon recently left the panel show 'The Talk' in controversial circumstances after producers investigated a heated exchange she had with co-host Sheryl Underwood about race. The pair had clashed after Sharon defended friend Piers Morgan over comments he made about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
The former 'X Factor' judge is now planning to write a book and "tell everything" about her time on the show.
Sharon said: "They paid me for my contract and I walked. There wasn’t any ten million [settlement] and all of that. I don’t want anything from them. I don’t want to sue them. I’m going to write a book. I’m going to tell everything.
"They didn’t gag me. I would never sign a gagging order, so I can do what I want."
The star – who has three children with husband Ozzy Osbourne – added that she isn't worried about the consequences.
She said: "I don’t give a s***, because I’m in a position where I’m blessed and I know I am. I have my family, my husband takes such good care of me. I’ve never wanted to be the biggest or the best. I live my life, that’s it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.