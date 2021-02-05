Sharon Osbourne says Marilyn Manson was 'always respectful' to her amid allegations

Sharon Osbourne has insisted Marilyn Manson has “always been respectful” to her, but acknowledged she only ever had a “working relationship” with him.
The 68-year-old television personality formerly worked with Manson in her capacity as a music manager, and has spoken out to address the recent allegations of sexual misconduct, manipulation, and physical and emotional abuse made against him by at least five women.
Sharon said that whilst she had no problems in her professional relationship with Manson – who was due to join her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, on his since-cancelled 2020 tour – she cannot comment on “what goes on in his bedroom”.
Speaking on ‘The Talk’, she said: “I’ve known Marilyn for 25 years. [I’ve] worked with him for many, many years and obviously I would not know what goes on in his bedroom, neither do I want to, but as far as people who think going on all my social, calling me names and putting up pictures of Marylin and I … You know, there’s something called a working relationship and that’s what I’ve had with Marylin for many years.
“I know nothing about his sexual preferences or the way he treats women. I know how he treats an older woman, which is me. And he’s always been respectful.”
Allegations against Manson – whose real name is Brian Warner – surfaced after his former fiancée, Evan Rachel Wood, accused him of “grooming” her when she was a teenager, and alleged he “horrifically abused” her throughout their relationship.
She said in a statement: "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”
However, the ‘Rock is Dead’ musician has insisted all his relationships have been "entirely consensual" and accused the women of trying to "misrepresent the past".
He posted on Instagram: "Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.
"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."
