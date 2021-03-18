Sharon Stone and Hayley Sales releasing debut single

Sharon Stone and Hayley Sales have announced their debut single.
The 'Basic Instinct' actress has joined up with the singer-songwriter for the romantic ballad 'Never Before', which will be released on Friday (19.03.21).
The duo wrote the song after bonding over their shared experiences of love, loss and vintage music. The new tune combines soul, jazz and classic pop influences with a contemporary twist.
Sharon admits that she can't wait to get the chance to see Hayley perform the song on stage.
The 63-year-old star said: "What a pleasure it has been to work with Hayley, she is a true artist. She cares more about getting the truth of her art right than anything else.
"I cannot wait to be there to see her sing this on stage. Maybe even more than hearing it on the radio. She is gorgeous, pure, true: the real deal."
Hayley explained that she felt a mixture of "nerves and excitement" as she prepared to co-write a song for the first time but was soon put at ease by Sharon.
The musician said: "I showed up at her house with a handful of nerves and excitement... I'd never done a co-write before and had no idea what to expect or how to even go about it.
"The second she walked into the room, all that went away. She was so warm and gracious, so absolutely unpretentious and open."
Hayley recalled: "Sharon asked me, 'If one song could explain you to the world, what would it be?' At first, I didn't know. Then I realised... romance. Romance moves me.
"Not just in that typical fall in love type of romance, but romance as a way of life... A way of walking, heart all messy and exposed, into everything. With that, we began to write."
