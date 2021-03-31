Sharon Stone: Britney Spears asked me for help

Sharon Stone has revealed Britney Spears asked her for help in 2007.
The 63-year-old actress received a "long and important" letter from the 39-year-old singer shortly after she suffered a public breakdown and shaved her head.
Appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she said: “Britney wrote to me a very long and important, poignant letter during a very difficult time in her life, about the time when people would recognise her for when she shaved her head, wanting me to help her.
“And I was in a very difficult time of my life, and I couldn’t help myself. But the truth of the matter is, we both needed help. She needed help, and I needed help.”
Following her public breakdown, Britney was placed under conservatorship with her father initially having complete control over her assets until he temporarily relinquished power in 2019 due to health issues.
Sharon believes the 'Toxic' hitmaker has reached "breaking point" after being controlled by her conservator for so many years.
She said: “The true fact of it is, it’s very hard to be a very successful woman and not have everyone controlling you, taking your finances and handling you. I’m sure all of the young stars get handled. There is a huge breaking point, and there’s a point where you get broken.
“The thing with Britney Spears is so out of control and so awful. And certainly, I can say it’s been very out of control and very awful more than once in my life, and I have certainly had it. And it’s very complicated to take control of your life. It’s very hard to get control of your finances.”
It comes after Britney recently broke her silence after the release of the ‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary saying she "cried for two weeks".
In an Instagram post, she wrote: “My life has always been very speculated ... “watched ... and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive !!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!! “It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day !!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!! “I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!! (sic)”
