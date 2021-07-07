Sharon Stone goes on a string of nights out with rapper RMR

Sharon Stone has reportedly been on a series of nights out with rapper RMR.
The 63-year-old actress has been partying it up with the 25-year-old hip-hop star at a number of clubs, including Delilah and The Highlight Room in Los Angeles, with a source claiming the pair were seen "canoodling and popping bottles".
The insider told The New York Post's Page Six column: “She’s definitely having a hot girl summer.
“They were together hanging out with Drake’s [artist] PND, and they were canoodling and popping bottles.
“They were dancing to hip-hop. Chris Brown was also there.”
The source added that the anonymous rap star “respects her and thinks she’s cool as f***."
The pair have posed for a series of snaps together, including one of RMR and the 'Basic Instinct' star donning ski masks, one of his signature disguises.
The source continued: "They’re enjoying each other’s company right now and hanging out. They’re having a great time together.
“They’re on the same frequency and it’s a very unique friendship."
Sharon has refused to deny or confirm whether the pair are romantically involved, telling the news outlet: "No comment.”
The 'Casino' star had confessed last year that she was over dating after her account on the dating app Bumble had been blocked because the company thought she was a fake.
She said at the time: “I’ve had it with dating. [I find] people to be insincere and not worth my time. I enjoy my alone time and my time with my kids and friends more.”
The movie star - who divorced editor Phil Bronstein in 2004 - was later unblocked and revealed she had met "a couple of nice people".
Quizzed on her ideal match, she said: “I’m looking for someone who wants to have a caring and compassionate and loving relationship, like anybody else.”
