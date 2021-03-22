Sharon Stone receives first dose of COVID-19 jab

Sharon Stone has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The 63-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday (03.21.21) to document doing her bit to help stop the spread of the respiratory illness by getting the vaccination.
Alongside a snap of herself having the jab, she wrote on Instagram: "Got my first vaccine.
Come to @coreresponse / Carbon Health. It was easy to get an appointment. (sic)"
The 'Basic Instinct' star sadly lost her grandmother and godmother to the virus last year, while she revealed her sister, Kelly, and her husband, Bruce, were "fighting for their lives" with coronavirus at one point.
She said at the time: "My grandmother died of COVID and my godmother died of COVID. My sister and her husband are fighting for their lives and my sister is not doing well."
Sharon later updated her fans to let them know Kelly and her brother-in-law were on the mend and had tested negative for COVID in September.
Sharon admitted she was "a mess" when her sister was poorly and "relieved" when Kelly - who suffers from autoimmune disease lupus - and Bruce's tests came back.
She said: "I'm so relieved that I think I'm starting to crumble.
"It was just so stressful and my son had to have surgery at the same time. So I had to go to a surgery place during this period. I was just, just a mess."
The 'Casino' star initially revealed her sibling's diagnosis while slamming those who refuse to wear masks to protect themselves and others, as she blamed "non-mask wearers" for making her sister sick.
She wrote on social media: "My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this.
"She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it's 5 day wait for results.
"Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please (sic)"
Sharon called for her fans to "light candles" for her sister, who was "fighting for a breath" at the time.
She added: "Please light candles for my sister Kelly and her husband, my dear friend Bruce (sic)"
