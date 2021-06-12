Shaun White and Nina Dobrev recreated their first date on anniversary

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev recreated their first date to celebrate their anniversary.
The loved-up couple started dating in early 2020 and they were forced to get creative in order to celebrate their first anniversary amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking about their celebrations, Shaun explained: "I wanted to recreate our first date, but everything was closed.
"I managed to sweet talk the owner of the place to open up for us. It was actually pretty fun to have a place all to ourselves."
The Olympic gold medal-winning star also revealed that in spite of the pandemic, they've still managed to create plenty of memorable moments together over recent months.
He told Us Weekly: "We did a couple of drive-in movies. We did some simple things.
"My sport of snowboarding is outdoors and, you know, you go to the mountains and you’re kind of distanced already by chairlifts and things. So, we’ve been able to do more snowboarding and trips like that than I would’ve expected."
Shaun admitted that Nina, 32 - who starred in 'The Vampire Diaries' - is "pretty talented" on the slopes.
He said: "She was pretty pro already. I don’t know about the skateboarding front, but she grew up in Canada, so she’s pretty talented on the snowboard."
A source previously claimed that Shaun and Nina's romance has become much more "serious" this year.
The insider explained: "Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s relationship has gotten more serious and they’re still having so much fun together.
"They’re both hysterical, active, like to have fun and go on adventures together and can have deep conversations too. Nina is a very open, loving person and is very into Shaun and happy that he’s in her life."
