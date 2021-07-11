Shawn Hatosy on ‘Animal Kingdom’ Life Post-Smurf: ‘Can They Survive Without Her?’ (VIDEO)

Some families would spend time following the passing of their mother by mourning and coming together to help each other heal. But on TNT’s Animal Kingdom, the Cody brothers — Andrew, aka Pope (Shawn Hatosy); Craig (Ben Robson); and Deran (Jake Weary); as well as crafty nephew J (Finn Cole) — are all about jockeying for power in the lucrative family business of crime.
With the death of ruthless matriarch Janine “Smurf” Cody (Ellen Barkin) in last season’s penultimate episode, the boys are all dealing with the aftermath in very different ways. For his part, Pope is reeling as he tries to make sense of it all. “The end of season four, you know what happens to Smurf and it’s like, now she’s gone, she’s been in charge for so long, she’s kept the guys safe, kept them in order and the question becomes, can they survive without her?” says Hatosy during our interview about the fifth season, which premieres Sunday on TNT.
SDCC@Home 2021: A Full List of the TV Panels at the Virtual Event
Besides the emotional work that the characters are going through and the continuation of the flashback thread featuring a young Smurf (Leila George), Andrew and sister Julia, there’s danger lurking for the guys right off the bat when some cousins of the Codys show up. “It sets up a very nice clash…and it’s the Cody version of the backwards family,” Hatosy says.
The actor also talks about how it was for him to shoot one intense fight scene that happens underwater and at night in the season premiere. Check out the interview above.
Animal Kingdom, Sundays, 9/8c, TNT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.