Shawn Mendes' car thief arrested

The thief who stole Shawn Mendes' car has been arrested.
Los Angeles Police Department officers reportedly detained the person who broken into the 'In My Blood' singer's house and stole the keys to his Mercedes G-Wagon, before taking off in it.
TMZ reports that police were investigating a suspect who was thought to be involved in a separate incident of trespassing, only to later find out that a key he had on him belonged to the G-Wagon.
Meanwhile, Shawn previously opened up about his romance with Camila Cabello and recently said dating the 'Havana' hitmaker has taught him to be less afraid of speaking from his heart and more "vulnerable".
He said: "I realised I had a lot of fear as a human ... to say how my heart was feeling. I realised when it comes to matters of the heart, we don’t really have to be experts.
"I thought that I was a pretty open guy until I started being in a relationship with someone that I really, truly love and, realising that 'oh no, I really have this big ego, and I don't want to show her that I'm hurting and I don't want to show her that that offended me, and like I want to be the man, and I want to be strong in this relationship.'
"It was hurting our relationship, but real strength does lie inside of being emotional and vulnerable."
Shawn also admitted it took him five years to realise he was in love with her.
Watching back a clip from a joint interview the couple did in 2015, years before they became an item, Shawn said: "It’s really hard [to watch it back]. I remember that. I didn’t even accept that I was completely in love with her. Three years after that is when I finally admitted it, and another two years after that was when I decided to do something about it."
