Shay Mitchell happy not to marry

Shay Mitchell thinks not being married keeps her relationship "sexy".
The 'Pretty Little Liars' actress is in "no rush" to tie the knot with Matte Babel - who she has been in a relationship with since 2017 - as neither of them feel any "pressure" to make their union official.
Shay - who has daughter Atlas, 22 months, with Matte - told E! News' 'Daily Pop': "I don't know if I've done anything in order. I didn't get married before a child. I had a child, didn't get married. I don't really know if that's in the cards of us. I think we both agree, maybe it's just me.
"There's no pressure here. I love it. I love the fact that we come home and every day I'm like, 'I choose you and you choose me.'
"It keeps us on our toes. I'm like, 'Hey, I can walk out. I don't need to go through a lawyer, I can just walk out.' And same with him. It keeps it sexy."
For now, the 34-year-old star is focused on life with her daughter and admitted things are "getting better" every day - though she's bracing herself for Atlas growing more difficult.
She said: "It's fun, it's so much fun. She's almost two and it's so great. I think every single day, I'm like, it's only getting better. Then it will come the terrible two's of what I've heard, and I'll be like, 'Go back to being a little toddler!'"
And Shay would "love" to have a second child.
She said: "Damn, I might as well do it again if we're going to go back in there.
"I feel so unproductive from last pandemic. I should have had a baby! I don't know, I'd love to. When the time is right, you'd be the first to know."
The 'You' actress - who previously spoke of suffering from prenatal depression - is keen to "keep it real" on Instagram to destigmatise the issues mothers face.
She said: "It would be so tough to play one person on social media and one person in real life. Just be who you are."
