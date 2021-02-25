Shay Mitchell wants another child but doesn't want to get pregnant again

Shay Mitchell wants her daughter to have a sibling - but doesn’t want to “go through pregnancy again”.
The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ alum welcomed her daughter Atlas Noa into the world in October 2019, and has said that whilst she’s keen to give the tot a younger brother or sister, she won’t be giving birth again herself.
Speaking to Katie Lowes on her ‘Katie’s Crib’ podcast, Shay – who has Atlas with her boyfriend Matte Babel – said: "For the majority of [my pregnancy], I was so blessed and liked a lot of it. But the parts I didn't like, I'm like 'Oh man, wow.'
"I'm going to be honest and say it. I want [Atlas to have] a sibling so bad, but I don't want to go through pregnancy again. I wasn't that beaming goddess that absolutely loved it. I don't want to do it again because it took a toll on me mentally."
The 33-year-old actress suffered from prepartum depression instead of the common mental health battle that can occur after a baby is born, and said she’s “nervous” about the possibility of struggling again if she were to have a second child.
She added: "I had prepartum, not post, but pre. That was something I didn't know back then. I only knew postpartum so I was preparing myself for that. But then when I was upset and not feeling my best during, I was like, 'Wait what's this? Nobody talked about this. I should be so happy right now.' So I'm nervous to go back into it for that again. However, I feel like if I'm home and I can be comfortable and I don't put the pressure on myself, I'll be more at ease."
However, Katie then tried to convince Shay that pregnancies aren’t always the same, and she should still consider expanding her family.
The podcast host – who has son Albee, three, and daughter, Vera, three months, with husband Adam Shapiro – said: "I have to say, my first and second pregnancies were completely different. I wasn't sick a day with Albee, and I've never been so sick in my life with my daughter. It was a very different experience. You will prepare yourself. Maybe you should get pregnant tomorrow ...
"We need to talk again next season ... I'm going to put money on it that you will have a second child then.”
And Shay admitted she hasn’t completely ruled out the idea, as she responded: "I'll probably put money on it too.”
