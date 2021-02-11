Shay Mitchell wants to be 'best version' of herself for her kid

Shay Mitchell wants to be the "best version" of herself for her daughter.
The 'Pretty Little Liars' star has been working on her physical and mental self-care as of late so she can be the best mom to her 15-month-old daughter Atlas Noa - who she shares with her husband Matte Babel.
Admitting the last year had been tough, she said: "2020 was the year of searching for something to make us feel good. Not even good … to feel fine. Feel 'normal'. For me that came in the form of comfort food, comfort clothes and throwing my fitness routine out the window. And that was okay … for a while. They’re called unprecedented times for a reason. But I also learned about physical and mental self-care, and made a pact with myself that 2021 would be different.
"I wanted to focus on myself again, because I’m the best version of myself for Atlas - and everyone else - when I take care of myself first."
And after four weeks, Shay already feels "more healthy, energetic and engaged".
She added in an Instagram post: "So in January I committed to getting my s*** together with @myopenfit ... Working out with @thedailykelsey and @steph_shep ,in just 4 weeks I have felt more fit than I have in a long time, and already have the results to show. #4WeeksOfFocus is exactly what I needed. A doable time frame 30 minutes a day for 5 days a week for 4 weeks. A clear start, a clear finish and something that I could totally commit to. I have loved getting up these last four weeks and having a routine and a challenge to start the day. I feel more healthy, energetic and engaged … which makes a better me. (sic)"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.