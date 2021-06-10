Sheridan Smith spent months 'in a daze' after giving birth

Sheridan Smith was "in a daze" after giving birth to her son last year.
The 39-year-old actress welcomed son Billy with her fiancée Jamie Horn in May 2020 and admits that she and her partner were walking around "like zombies" as they coped with a lack of sleep after becoming parents at the height of the COVID-19 crisis.
Sheridan told the i newspaper: "It's surreal. You're kind of walking around in a bit of a daze.
"If it hadn't been a pandemic we would have had more people to rely on so we could both go and get some rest; but thank goodness we had each other, because Jamie took a lot of time with the baby as well, so I got to sleep in between breastfeeding.
"But we were walking around like zombies and we didn't really know what day it was. When there's this bundle of joy, though, the good times make up for the bad."
The 'Cilla' star – who has started a project with NOW and The Sleep Charity where she narrates five different bedtime stories for adults to help them get to sleep – explained that she and Jamie were well-prepared for the first months of parenthood.
Sheridan said: "It was just us a little three, without other people to rely on. But everyone who has had a baby always says you just get on with it and do it."
The 'Gavin & Stacey' actress explained that her partner has been caring for Billy at night now she has returned to work.
She shared: "I've been working, so Billy's dad does the nights at the minute.
"When I was gradually going back to work I was finding that not sleeping and then heading into work was hard. I've been lucky, and have been getting a good night's sleep as often as I can."
