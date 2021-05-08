Sheridan Smith vows the truth will come out

Sheridan Smith has vowed "a lot of truths will come out" in her new book.
The 39-year-old actress and singer is releasing her own tome, 'Honestly: My Story', in October this year and she hopes people will "finally understand" her.
Posting on Twitter in a now-deleted tweet, she shared with her followers: "Can't wait for you guys to read the book, a lot of truths will come out! I hope you finally understand."
Sheridan Smith is expecting to discuss her career highs and personal lows in the upcoming book, which will feature details about her relationship with James Corden and her struggles with depression.
Sheridan said: "Been asked for years but never felt right - until now."
The acclaimed star is thought to have been encouraged to write her autobiography after working on her ITV documentary. And Sheridan hopes it'll prove to be a source of inspiration.
A source explained at the time: "Sheridan finally feels like she can open up about everything she’s gone through after taking some time for herself while pregnant.
"It has made her look differently at her life and the book will see her bare all about some of the more painful moments of her life, which will shock fans. She has been working with a professional writer to make it happen and hopes it will be an inspiring read for her followers."
A spokesperson for the actress confirmed she is currently working on a project.
The spokesperson said: "Sheridan has long been asked to put pen to paper to tell her incredible story in her own words. She is currently working on something and hopes to be able to share more news soon."
