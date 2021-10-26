Sheryl Crow 'isn't a cool mom anymore'

Sheryl Crow is reminded by her kids that she's not a "cool mom" anymore.
The 59-year-old musician has adopted sons Levi, 11, and Wyatt, 14, and Sheryl has joked that her kids are unimpressed by her fame and success.
Sheryl's kids tell her: "You just don't know, Mom. You don't get it."
The singer has also opened up about her experience of adoption, and admitted to being "honored" to raise her children.
Sheryl - who was previously engaged to cyclist Lance Armstrong - told the 'Making Space with Hoda Kotb' podcast: "You don't get the wrong kids. It just doesn't happen that way. And my kids so clearly not only picked me but picked each other and man, what a cool honor.
"I tell my kids all the time, 'I am so honored to be your mom.'"
Sheryl first adopted at the age of 45.
And the 'Everyday Is a Winding Road' hitmaker thinks her life experience helped her to deal with the challenge.
She said: "I had the gift of getting a lot of things out of my system before I had my kids, or before I got my kids. So there wasn't anything that I felt like I was missing.
"If I stayed home and something was going on I just didn't feel like I was missing anything, that I wanted to be anywhere else, and that's a gift."
Sheryl was convinced to adopt by her mother, who insisted she didn't need to marry and settle down before starting a family.
She said: "The story I was telling myself limited what I thought I could have, until somebody stepped in and said, 'Wait a minute, your story doesn't have to look like your mom and dad's story'. Families look like all different things."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.