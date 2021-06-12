Sheryl Crow recalls growing up surrounded by 'chaos'

Sheryl Crow thinks growing up surrounded by "chaos" has helped her music career.
The 59-year-old star grew up in a house with six pianos and she thinks the constant noise has ultimately proven to be beneficial.
She told The Independent: "My mom was a piano teacher and she was very forward-thinking.
"She had group lessons where she’d have four kids at a time in the music room, and then there’d be the piano in the living room that we practised on. It would all be going on all the time.
"I attribute some of my ability to hear myself in the world to just being able to pick myself out of all that random chaos."
Sheryl thinks music and art have the power to help people to navigate the tough times in their lives.
She said: "Music and art: it’s what will get us through all of these really strange times.
"Something that penetrates and resonates in that same spot in all of us."
Meanwhile, Sheryl previously confessed that Prince's death in April 2016 changed her approach to songwriting.
The musicians had recorded and performed together several times during their careers, but they'd lost touch with each other during the last decade of his life.
She shared: "I hadn't seen him, and you have that moment where you think 'I wish I'd stayed in touch, I wish I'd been a better friend.'"
Sheryl explained how Prince's passing influenced her approach to music and her career.
She said: "When he passed, they started showing all this old footage and I started hearing all that old music again that I'd loved and meant so much to me.
"What it made me do was, while I was in the studio and while I was writing, his passing in some way made me feel like everything outside of love, caring and compassion seemed worthless.
"And this was at time when our US election campaign was going on and it was just so vitriolic, and you see the light go out on this incredible talent, and it did make me feel like I want to make music that matters to me. It brought back the urgency."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.