Shooting on Tom Hanks' mini-series halted due to positive COVID-19 test

Filming on Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s new miniseries has been put on hold after one of its leading actors tested positive for COVID-19.
According to The Sun newspaper, ”a string of cast and crew” on the World War II drama ‘Masters of the Air’ - which Hanks and Spielberg are producing along with Cary Joji Fukunaga - have been forced to isolate along with the unnamed actor and “everyone is very angry” as the star is thought to have caught the virus off set.
A source told the publication: “Everyone is very angry. It’s understood the person who caught COVID got it outside of production. But of course that meant others have still had to isolate.”
Shooting on the Apple TV+ show has taken place in two UK locations, Abingdon Airfield in Oxford and Newland Park in Buckinghamshire.
Last year, Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with COVID-19 In March 2020 whilst in Australia.
The 64-year-old actor and his actress-and-producer spouse were Down Under as he was shooting Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic 'Elvis' - in which he plays the King of Rock 'n' Roll's manager Colonel Tom Parker - in Queensland.
Speaking about their experience of the illness, Hanks said: "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too."
They later donated their blood antibodies for virus research.
