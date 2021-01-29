Sia pays for Maddie Ziegler's 24-hour protection.
The 'Chandelier' star has revealed she pays for security 24 hours a day, seven days a week for her friend and regular collaborator Maddie because she feels "responsible" for her fame.
Admitting she is "fiercely protective" of the actress, she said: "I had to just learn really, really good boundaries. And now I’m really good at it and if somebody wants to say hello I’m totally comfortable with that, if they want to take a photo it depends on what the situation is but I’m either totally comfortable doing that or I’ll say actually I don’t want anyone to know that we’re here ... I provide her 24 hour security because I feel responsible for her ensuing fame."
And the 45-year-old singer often declines photo opportunities on behalf of Maddie as she knows straight away, just from the 18-year-old's face, whether she wants to have pictures.
Speaking on a new episode of Sirius XM‘s Fierce: Women in Music, she added: "I can tell from Maddie‘s face whether she wants to do it or she doesn’t.
"And so I either say, 'No, you know, we’re not supposed to be in town' or 'We’re not doing photos today' or 'Actually we’re just having some family time."
Meanwhile, Maddie previously admitted she sees the blonde singer as her "second mom".
She said: "I've actually lived with [Sia] this year more than I have with my actual family, so it's fun. We have the best time together. She teaches me how to cook and new things about life ... It doesn't feel like work when we're together anymore ... She's my second mom."
