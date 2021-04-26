Sienna Miller hated It girl nickname

Sienna Miller found it "upsetting" being called an It girl.
The 'American Sniper' star admits she didn't like the nickname she was given when she rose to fame but she believes that if she was given that nickname now, it would just "roll off her back".
Speaking about being given the label, she said: "I find that as soon as I’m put into any sort of box, I just want to kick my way out. Now, I have such a strong sense of who I am and what I’m capable of that it would just roll off my back. It was upsetting at the time.
"I don’t even know what ['It girl'] means but it does sound reductive. It doesn’t sound nice."
And the 39-year-old actress admits it was "intense" being in the spotlight.
Speaking to Australia's Daily Telegraph, she added: "I don’t feel [that public curiosity] anymore, so it’s like a bad memory. But watching the Britney Spears and Amy Winehouse documentaries and remembering what that time was ... [When I] see footage of photographers chasing and attacking women in the way they did, I start shaking – it was so intense. It was a strange time to be a young person becoming well known, at the height of whatever feeding-frenzy was going on in tabloid culture."
Meanwhile, Sienna previously revealed the "most challenging moment" of her life was when it was publicly revealed Jude Law was cheating on her.
She said: "That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I’ll ever have to experience. Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it’s just the last thing you want to do. It was really hard.
"And the other thing was, it was at the height of all that paparazzi madness, and in London where there was an epidemic of bad behaviour. They knew where I would be every night."
