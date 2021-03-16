Sienna Miller still has famous Layer Cake lingerie set - 17 years on

Sienna Miller still has her famous 'Layer Cake' lingerie set.
The 39-year-old actress stripped off for the iconic role as Tammy in the movie 17 years ago - where she dances and tries to seduce Daniel Craig's character XXXX - and she has revealed she still has the famous Agent Provocateur set "somewhere".
Speaking on the Tea with Twiggy podcast about the infamous lingerie she wore for her role in the 2004 movie, she said: "I still have those undies somewhere. I'll have to dig them out."
Meanwhile, Sienna recently opened up about her own experience as an actress, admitting she felt "belittled and insignificant" at times but she would never stop her eight-year-old daughter Marlowe - who she has with her former partner Tom Sturridge - from following in her footsteps.
She said: "I mean, I never had horrifying experiences being an actor. I felt belittled. I felt insignificant. I got shouted out by Weinstein, but never molested. So my experience was never that predatory. It was unpleasant, because women ...
"I was seen as something that lacked the substance I felt I had as a person. But no. I love being an actor. It is a great job and my daughter is artistic. I would never dissuade her [and] predatory behaviour is in any workplace or bar. It’s something women have to navigate that men probably underestimate. And have to deal with their entire lives. I’m glad she’s growing up in a world where that behaviour is not tolerated in the way it was when I was young."
Sienna also praised the late Chadwick Boseman, who took a pay cut on their movie '21 Bridges' so they could be paid the same, revealing his gesture made her want to "fight" for herself.
Speaking about his gesture, she added: "For many years, I underestimated myself to such a degree I would’ve accepted anything. But Chadwick Boseman’s gesture and the way women in my industry are talking about pay is empowering. I’d feel embarrassed now to not fight for myself. But it can take me being put into that corner to do something."
