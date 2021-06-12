Silver cups eased Rochelle Humes' breastfeeding pain

Rochelle Humes experienced so much pain breastfeeding her daughters that she used a special contraption to help with her third baby.
The former Saturdays star has two girls, eight-year-old Alaia-Mai and four-year-old Valentina, and eight-month-old son Blake with her husband Marvin Humes and to avoid pain and discomfort whilst nursing her baby boy she used silver breast cups to alleviate any discomfort.
The silver cups arrived as a gift from a friend who was going through a similar experience with breastfeeding.
Appearing on the 'Sweat, Snot and Tears' podcast, she revealed: "[I used] these silver cups for your breasts. This is literally a cup that you put over your nipple. They’re really cold and it doesn’t even feel like you’ve got anything on. These sliver cups were my lifeline.”
The 32-year-old singer humorously compared Blake to a “piranha” when it came to breastfeeding, but she was determined to start him off in life with her natural milk.
She said: "I didn’t enjoy breastfeeding my first time and I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this again,’ but I know that I did really want to breastfeed and make this happen.”
In the chat, Rochelle acknowledged her Instagram fame as a mother, but she readily admits that her home life isn’t always as perfect and as calm as it may seem in the photos and videos she shares with her 2.1 million followers.
She said: "“We’re all winging it! It’s real to a degree but it’s sort of like a highlight of my day.”
