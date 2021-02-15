Simon Cowell boosts security

Simon Cowell is "ramping up" security at his London home.
The 'X Factor' boss was the victim of a burglary in 2015 when a thief stole almost £1 million worth of jewellery and two passports while, his partner Lauren Silverman and their son Eric, seven, were asleep, and he's taking no chances on risking it happening again so has splashed out to secure a secret "blind spot" back entrance.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “After the terrifying experience he had a few years ago Simon doesn’t want a repeat. He is only too aware of the threat of burglary and being in the public eye means he’s a potential target.
“When he bought the place he made plans for top-of-the- range security and these arrangements are ramping up his efforts even further. The most important thing to Simon is the safety of his family. No expense spared.”
The 61-year-old music mogul was granted planning permission to undertake the unspecified security measures last month, and that's not the only changes he's making to the abode as last week, work started on building a swimming pool.
Darren February was jailed for eight years for the raid, but was already serving eight-and-a-half years for causing death by dangerous driving after a killing a man a week after the burglary by driving a stolen car on the wrong side of the road.
In a victim impact statement read to the court in 2017, Simon told how he felt in "constant fear" of his home and family being targeted again.
He said: "The whole incident has been very traumatic and there is a constant fear that it may be repeated and that it may be worse next time.
"This incident has caused me great concerns about the security of my family.
"On reflection I am very scared of what could have happened to my son if the burglar had gone into his room.
"I could not bear to think of the consequences and also a lot would have happened if the burglar had come into our room."
And Simon said he, Lauren, and Eric's nannies have "become much more anxious over safety issues relating to my son's care and well-being" since the burglary.
He added: "My son was in the house that night and I am naturally very concerned over what could have happened if the burglar had entered my son's room, as any parent in the same situation would be."
