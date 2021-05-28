Simon Cowell sees positive in spinal injury

Simon Cowell thinks breaking his back was a "good thing".
The 'America's Got Talent' judge suffered the injury last year after falling off an electric bike and he can see the positives in the situation as he was unable to travel, which he believes cut down on his risk of contracting coronavirus.
He said: "Weirdly it was a good thing that it happened.
"I didn't get COVID because I wasn't able to travel and I probably would've done my fair share last year."
And that wasn't the only positive because the 61-year-old star required physical therapy, which meant he got the exercise he needed to be in the best shape he's been in for a long time.
He added in an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight': "That whole therapy thing you really, really have to exercise more. So I feel better than I did a year ago."
Simon feels "lucky" he's made a full recovery.
He said: "If you saw the scan, I mean, I was like a millimetre away from just completely cutting my back in half. So I consider myself lucky. It could've been a lot worse."
The music mogul is happy to be back on the 'AGT' panel alongside fellow judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara because they make him laugh so much.
He said: "Both Heidi and Sofia are actually very, very funny. People always ask me, 'What are [they] like in real life?' And I always say that you're both very funny. You make me laugh."
Asked what they missed most about having Simon with them, Heidi said his "honesty", while Sofia replied "his beauty".
Simon said: "I love you both so much."
All the judges have found this year's contestants to be a strong group, which they think is a result of the pandemic.
Simon said: "I think you know coming out of that year we had, you know, this is one of those shows where how the contestants are is almost a reflection of what people are going through, and you could think that people are going to be very despondent and very gloomy but actually it was the opposite. They come out with a lot more energy, strength and [happiness]."
Heidi added: "They're happy to be out of the house. You can definitely see that everyone, in the last year, has been doing a lot of things at home trying to figure out new acts working on their acts."
