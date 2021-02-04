Simon Pegg banned from driving

Simon Pegg has been banned from driving.
The 'Hot Fuzz' actor was ordered to stay off the roads after picking up his fourth speeding ticket in three years in January last year when he was caught travelling at 63mph on a 40pmh dual carriageway in north London.
Earlier this week, Wimbledon magistrates court handed the 50-year-old star four penalty points on his license, which took him to a total of 13, and disqualified him from driving for six months.
He was also fined £660 with £85 costs after admitting one charge of speeding on the A41 Hendon Way in his Mercedes electric hybrid.
The 'Shaun of the Dead' actor didn't appear in court but his lawyer insisted Simon took "full responsibility" for his wrongdoing.
The lawyer, Richard Saynor, said: “Mr. Pegg pleads guilty and takes full responsibility.
“He does not want to use up court time arguing exceptional circumstances.
"The ban will cause him difficulties but they will not be exceptional. It is something he deeply regrets and he wants to apologise to others effected by his ban.”
Meanwhile, Simon recently spoke about the "private hell" he went through when he was battling alcoholism in the late 2000s.
He said recently: "I think Nick (Frost, friend and collaborator) knew, but he didn't want to admit it because it was too scary. But it's a very private hell that you're in. You're trying to look OK to other people. You're creating this reality that you're not unwell, and you're trying to believe that, whereas really you're clearly not well and you're very sad, and drinking, or whatever you're doing, to try and change how you feel. It's a strange kind of split personality that you have."
Simon, 50, eventually checked into rehab to help him get sober, and has credited 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' - the first film he starred in after leaving the treatment centre - with helping him get back on his feet.
He added: "They were really helpful. They made sure that my family was on standby to come out if needs be. One of the problems you have as an actor sometimes is separation anxiety. You're away from your family a lot. I'd just had a baby and the thought of being away for a long time was troubling me, so they were just really helpful in making sure I was feeling happy and comfortable."
